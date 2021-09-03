MARKET NEWS

Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 4830: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4830 in its research report dated September 02, 2021.

September 03, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


JUBI’s FY21 annual report highlights the management’s efforts to stay ahead of its peers and reap the tremendous opportunities in the Indian QSR space. Boosting its technological capabilities: In addition to its delivery and value moat, JUBI is boosting its technological moat to enhance its lead over its QSR peers and aggregators. Improving its pre-order experience, usage of Hindi and regional languages, and setting up of its analytics and insights division are some of the efforts on this front. Macro factors favoring delivery are extremely strong: Robust growth in urban and rural internet penetration is likely to be boosted further by the launch of 5G technology. Online ordering is growing strongly, even in smaller centers. As a result, delivery and takeaway (a clear focus area going forward) will be the key drivers of SSSG in the next few years, even when dine-in recovers. Sustainable sourcing and food safety is increasingly becoming a vital focus area to boost its long-term growth potential.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,830 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Sep 3, 2021 01:17 pm

