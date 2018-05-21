App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 2846: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2846 in its research report dated May 09, 2018

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Jubilant  FoodWorks  (JFL)  posted revenue growth of 27.3% to Rs 7.79bn vs. expectation  of  25%.  Revenue  beat  was on account of higher SSG of 26.5% (-7.5%  in 4QFY17) vs. expectation of 22% but lower store expansion. EBITDA margin  continued  its expansion by 650bps YoY to 16.4%. EBITDA/APAT growth was stellar at 111/234% vs. expectation of 111/198%.

Outlook

Mgt’s  key  focus  areas  remain  1)  More  value  to  consumers 2) Product innovation 3) Better customer experience 4) Investment in technology and 5) Cost optimization.Such inspiring performance justifies high valuation. We value it at 46x P/E on Mar-20EPS to arrive TP of Rs 2,846. We maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.