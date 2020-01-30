Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1913: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

We re-inforce our positive stance on JUBI given 1) sustained improvement in SSG at 5.9% (7.2% LTL growth, despite CAA disruptions) 2) acceleraion in store openings (highest for 20 quarters) and 3) peak impact of input cost inflation already reflected in 3Q numbers. JUBI is creating sustained levers for growth led by 1) menu innovations with Indian Masala Pizza range 2) structural shift to home delivery and 3) focus on driving efficincies and digital infrastructure. Although visibility on scale up in Dunkin Donuts and Hong's kitchen remains poor, Dominos remains on track to report sustaned growth despite onslaught of food aggregators/ cloud kitchens. We cut our EBIDTA estimates of FY20 by 4% while keeping FY21 flat and increasing FY22 by 2%. Our EPS is being cut by 7.4-9.5% mainly due to frontloading of depreciation from higher store openings and fine tuning impact of IND AS116.

Outlook

We estimate 18.6% EBIDTA and 26.3% PAT CAGR over FY20-22. We value the stock at 43xFY22 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1913 (Rs1753 based on 40xSept21 EPS). Retain BUY.

