Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1913: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1913 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


We re-inforce our positive stance on JUBI given 1) sustained improvement in SSG at 5.9% (7.2% LTL growth, despite CAA disruptions) 2) acceleraion in store openings (highest for 20 quarters) and 3) peak impact of input cost inflation already reflected in 3Q numbers. JUBI is creating sustained levers for growth led by 1) menu innovations with Indian Masala Pizza range 2) structural shift to home delivery and 3) focus on driving efficincies and digital infrastructure. Although visibility on scale up in Dunkin Donuts and Hong's kitchen remains poor, Dominos remains on track to report sustaned growth despite onslaught of food aggregators/ cloud kitchens. We cut our EBIDTA estimates of FY20 by 4% while keeping FY21 flat and increasing FY22 by 2%. Our EPS is being cut by 7.4-9.5% mainly due to frontloading of depreciation from higher store openings and fine tuning impact of IND AS116.


Outlook


We estimate 18.6% EBIDTA and 26.3% PAT CAGR over FY20-22. We value the stock at 43xFY22 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs1913 (Rs1753 based on 40xSept21 EPS). Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 30, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

