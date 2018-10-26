Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1555: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1555 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) reported another solid quarter with revenue growth of 21% (exp. of 18%) led by SSG of 20.5% (5.5% in 2QFY18 and 26% in 1QFY19) vs. exp. of 17%. Robust growth in online ordering coupled with value offers & product upgrade continued to drive SSG. The franchise enjoys high operating leverage resulting in EBITDA margin expansion of 268bps YoY to 16.7% (exp. 16.2%). EBITDA/APAT growth was stellar at 44/75% (exp. 36/59%).
Outlook
We model 16/9/9% SSG growth during FY19/FY20/FY21. We value it at 46x P/E on Sep-20EPS with TP of Rs 1,555 (earlier Rs 1557). We maintain BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.