Buy JSW Steel with target Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 317 post Q1 results. JSW Steel (JSTL) reported better-than-expected 1QFY19 results.

Insulating the impact of regrouping and one-offs related to GST in 4QFY18, spreads (between steel prices and RM cost) increased Rs 2,488/t QoQ, which was offset by Rs 400/t increase in power & fuel cost and other operating cost.

On a net basis, EBITDA per ton increased by Rs 1,510 QoQ to INR12,590/t (USD194) for the standalone business. Consolidated EBITDA grew 4 percent QoQ and 86 percent YoY to Rs 5100 crore, even as volumes declined 9 percent QoQ to 3.8mt in a seasonally weak quarter.

The domestic brokerage firm is factoring in 23 percent lower EBITDA/t w.r.t. 1QFY19 in our FY20 estimates given market volatility.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.