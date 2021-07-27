MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy JSW Steel: target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on JSW Steel


Q1FY22 consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 10,274 crore (up 22% q-o-q) beat ours and the street’s estimates, led by higher-than-expected EBITDA/tonne at Rs. 29,608/tonne (up 42% q-o-q). Volumes declined 14.5% q-o-q to 3.5 mt due to weak demand in India because of lockdowns. Overseas subsidiaries performed well with positive EBITDA contribution of Rs. 282 crore (versus an EBITDA loss of Rs. 322 crore in Q4FY2021) led by a turnaround in the US subsidiary Acero. Bhushan Power and Steel (jointed controlled entity) also performed well with PAT of Rs. 745 crore in Q1FY22. Management maintained its standalone crude steel sales volume guidance of 17.4 mt, while Dolvi expansion is on track to get commissioned by September 2021. Domestic steel price is at 15-20% discount to imported steel price and focus on production cuts in China bodes well for sustained high steel price/margin.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on JSW Steel with a revised PT of Rs. 850, given a robust earnings growth outlook, focus on downstream value-added products and potential long-term value creation from recently-acquired steel assets. At CMP, the stock trades at 6.9x FY2023E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #JSW Steel #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 27, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.