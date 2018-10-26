App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL) reported Q2FY19 earnings below our estimates due to lower than expected volume (+1% YoY v/s PLe:+6% YoY) growth and muted earnings in subsidiaries (subs). However, EBITDA/t came above our estimates at ~Rs12,130 (↓3.7% QoQ, PLe:Rs11,900) on the back of flat realisations QoQ against our expectation of Rs500/t fall. Street is worried about the weakness in global prices in last couple of months (down US$15/t or 2%) and rise in Chinese steel production. We believe this minor correction do not undo the structural theme of Chinese discipline focused on profitability and sustainability. Some excesses built in Chinese market due to sharp increase in production by mills in anticipation of likely restrictions to be imposed by authorities ahead of winter season. As the supply stabilizes, prices would recover back to earlier levels with steady margins. We continue to maintain that margins would sustain in the range of Rs11,000-12,000/t in medium term. Exports remain a cause of concern for the Indian steel sector.


Outlook


However, we believe that firm domestic demand and positive outlook on global steel prices would offset the shrink in export volumes. Underpinned by favorable outlook on sector and strong capacity addition pipeline (~40% increase in capacity by FY20e), we reiterate BUY rating with TP of Rs450, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.