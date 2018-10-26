Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel (JSTL) reported Q2FY19 earnings below our estimates due to lower than expected volume (+1% YoY v/s PLe:+6% YoY) growth and muted earnings in subsidiaries (subs). However, EBITDA/t came above our estimates at ~Rs12,130 (↓3.7% QoQ, PLe:Rs11,900) on the back of flat realisations QoQ against our expectation of Rs500/t fall. Street is worried about the weakness in global prices in last couple of months (down US$15/t or 2%) and rise in Chinese steel production. We believe this minor correction do not undo the structural theme of Chinese discipline focused on profitability and sustainability. Some excesses built in Chinese market due to sharp increase in production by mills in anticipation of likely restrictions to be imposed by authorities ahead of winter season. As the supply stabilizes, prices would recover back to earlier levels with steady margins. We continue to maintain that margins would sustain in the range of Rs11,000-12,000/t in medium term. Exports remain a cause of concern for the Indian steel sector.

Outlook

However, we believe that firm domestic demand and positive outlook on global steel prices would offset the shrink in export volumes. Underpinned by favorable outlook on sector and strong capacity addition pipeline (~40% increase in capacity by FY20e), we reiterate BUY rating with TP of Rs450, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20e.

