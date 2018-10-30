Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 444: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel’s (JSTL) 2QFY19 consol. EBITDA of INR49.1b (-4% QoQ) was 7% ahead of our estimate. We believe the performance was strong amid a seasonally weak quarter. Standalone (S/A) EBITDA/ton declined by ~INR470 to INR12,126, led by a marginal increase in RM and power & fuel costs. Consol. PAT of INR21.3b (-10% QoQ) exceeded our estimate by 10%. S/A steel sales increased 3% QoQ to 3.96mt, while realization was unchanged at ~INR49,700/t. Steel spreads (realization – RM cost) declined ~INR280/t QoQ, while conversion cost increased ~INR190/t QoQ. EBITDA was unchanged QoQ at INR48b (9% beat).

Outlook

We believe JSTL should achieve strong growth traction once cost savings start triggering in, new capacities commission and acquisitions ramp up. We factor in 10% lower EBITDA/t w.r.t. 2QFY19 in our FY20 estimates. We value the stock at 7x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP at INR444. Maintain Buy.

