Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 444: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 444 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel’s (JSTL) 2QFY19 consol. EBITDA of INR49.1b (-4% QoQ) was 7% ahead of our estimate. We believe the performance was strong amid a seasonally weak quarter. Standalone (S/A) EBITDA/ton declined by ~INR470 to INR12,126, led by a marginal increase in RM and power & fuel costs. Consol. PAT of INR21.3b (-10% QoQ) exceeded our estimate by 10%. S/A steel sales increased 3% QoQ to 3.96mt, while realization was unchanged at ~INR49,700/t. Steel spreads (realization – RM cost) declined ~INR280/t QoQ, while conversion cost increased ~INR190/t QoQ. EBITDA was unchanged QoQ at INR48b (9% beat).


Outlook


We believe JSTL should achieve strong growth traction once cost savings start triggering in, new capacities commission and acquisitions ramp up. We factor in 10% lower EBITDA/t w.r.t. 2QFY19 in our FY20 estimates. We value the stock at 7x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP at INR444. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

