Buy JSW Steel: target of Rs 432: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JSW Steel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 432 in its research report dated December 02, 2020.
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on JSW Steel


Valuation of 6.4x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA is reasonable given early recovery in the steel profitability cycle. Domestic steel price continues to witness upward movement with price hike of ~Rs. 3,000/tonne in November. Further price hikes are likely in December as domestic price is still at a discount to China steel prices and demand-supply situation remains tight. We expect steel margin to increase by 30%-40% or Rs. 3,000-4,000/tonne q-o-q in Q3FY2021E, backed by price hike. Thus, we increase our FY2021-FY2023 earnings estimate for JSW Steel. Dolvi capacity expansion would increase JSW Steel’s domestic capacity to 23 mtpa from 18 mtpa and drive volume growth over FY2022E-FY2023E.



Outlook


Retain Buy on JSW Steel with a revised PT of Rs. 432 as strong earnings momentum is likely to continue in H2FY2021E, led by steel price hike and weak coking coal price, offsetting higher iron ore price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #JSW Steel #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:33 am

