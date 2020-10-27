172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jsw-steel-target-of-rs-375-sharekhan-6023141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on JSW Steel


JSW Steel’s consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 4,186 crore (up 85% y-o-y) was significantly above our estimates, led by higher-than-expected EBITDA/tonne at Rs. 10,087/tonne (up 59% y-o-y) and strong sales volume at 4.2mt (up 16.6% y-o-y). Management has maintained FY2021E sales volume guidance of 15mt, which implies 5% y-o-y growth in H1FY2021E. Capacity expansion at Dolvi plant (undergoing 5mtpa capacity expansion) is on track to get commissioned by Q4FY2021. Higher steel price (revision in contractual steel price for the auto sector from October), improving revenue mix (with higher domestic sales), higher operating leverage, and volume growth from Dolvi expansion to drive 27% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2023E.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on JSW Steel with a PT of Rs. 375, given strong earnings growth outlook, decent RoE of 15%, and reasonable valuation of 6.6x its FY22E and 6x its FY23E EV/EBITDA, given an early recovery in the steel profitability cycle.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.