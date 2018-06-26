Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel

In pursuit of inorganic growth, JSW Steel has stepped into the global market with the acquisition of Aferpi (Italy) and Acero Junction (US). On the organic front, the company is expanding its plate and pipe mill in the US. JSW Steel has chalked out a considerable investment of $1 billion in the US ($500 million each for Acero, existing plate and pipe mill) and ~$63.8 million in Italy.

Outlook

We remain positive over company’s’ longer term plan for both domestic and overseas operations. We maintain our estimates and target price of Rs 375 with a BUY rating.

