you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated June 25, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel


In pursuit of inorganic growth, JSW Steel has stepped into the global market with the acquisition of Aferpi (Italy) and Acero Junction (US). On the organic front, the company is expanding its plate and pipe mill in the US. JSW Steel has chalked out a considerable investment of $1 billion in the US ($500 million each for Acero, existing plate and pipe mill) and ~$63.8 million in Italy.


Outlook
We remain positive over company’s’ longer term plan for both domestic and overseas operations. We maintain our estimates and target price of Rs 375 with a BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JSW Steel #Recommendations

