Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 372: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL)’s 2QFY21 results were impressive as consol EBITDA grew 85% YoY to INR42.5b, beating our estimates by 24%. The beat was led by lower costs, leading to standalone EBITDA/t of INR10,136 (est. INR8,754). We expect 3QFY21 margins to be even stronger as higher steel prices (HRC price currently is INR4,000/t higher than 2Q) and upward revision in fixed-price contracts should lead to higher realization. We raise our FY21E/FY22E EBITDA by 25%/5% to factor in higher realization. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value JSTL at 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR372/sh. Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 07:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.