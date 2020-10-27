Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 372: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated October 24, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel
JSW Steel (JSTL)’s 2QFY21 results were impressive as consol EBITDA grew 85% YoY to INR42.5b, beating our estimates by 24%. The beat was led by lower costs, leading to standalone EBITDA/t of INR10,136 (est. INR8,754). We expect 3QFY21 margins to be even stronger as higher steel prices (HRC price currently is INR4,000/t higher than 2Q) and upward revision in fixed-price contracts should lead to higher realization. We raise our FY21E/FY22E EBITDA by 25%/5% to factor in higher realization. Maintain Buy.
Outlook
We value JSTL at 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR372/sh. Buy.
