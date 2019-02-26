App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 322: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel's (JSTL) 3QFY19 consol. EBITDA of INR45.1b (-8% QoQ) was 2% ahead of our estimate, led by higher-than-expected steel realizations, partly offset by losses at its recently acquired subsidiaries. Standalone (S/A) EBITDA per ton of INR12,060 came in 6% higher than our estimate, given higher spreads and a favorable sales mix (export mix of 10% v/s 30% in 3QFY18). However, consol. PAT of INR16.2b (-23% QoQ) came in 6% below our estimate due to higher interest & depreciation expenses.


Outlook


We cut our EBITDA estimate by 5% to factor in the slower-than-expected turnaround at the recent acquisitions. We value the stock at 7x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP at INR321/share (earlier: INR348). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

