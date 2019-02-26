Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 322: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel's (JSTL) 3QFY19 consol. EBITDA of INR45.1b (-8% QoQ) was 2% ahead of our estimate, led by higher-than-expected steel realizations, partly offset by losses at its recently acquired subsidiaries. Standalone (S/A) EBITDA per ton of INR12,060 came in 6% higher than our estimate, given higher spreads and a favorable sales mix (export mix of 10% v/s 30% in 3QFY18). However, consol. PAT of INR16.2b (-23% QoQ) came in 6% below our estimate due to higher interest & depreciation expenses.

Outlook

We cut our EBITDA estimate by 5% to factor in the slower-than-expected turnaround at the recent acquisitions. We value the stock at 7x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP at INR321/share (earlier: INR348). Maintain Buy.

