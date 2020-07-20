App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel ; target of Rs 242: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL)’s FY20 Annual Report highlights the company’s strategy to combat the fallout of COVID-19. JSTL plans to ramp-up exports to 30% of sales (v/s 21% in FY20 and 16% in FY19) to compensate for weak demand in the domestic market. Even in FY20, domestic volumes fell 10.7% YoY, which was partly compensated through higher exports, with overall sales volumes declining 4% YoY. JSTL is planning targeted cost savings, supported by technology and digitalization, to reduce the cost base across areas of operation. Employee costs have already been cut, with FY21 likely to see flat manpower costs despite the new capacity at Dolvi. Capex has also been curtailed, with FY21 planned at INR90b v/s INR102b in FY20. Planned capex of INR487b over FY18–22 is, however, only halfway through and likely to spill over to FY23 and beyond. This is attributed to the company’s current focus being on conserving cash.



Outlook


Although net debt is expected to rise to INR676b in FY22E (from INR639b in FY20), we expect it to decline subsequently as the capex phase ends and invested projects start to generate cash flows. We value JSTL at 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR242/share. Maintain Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

