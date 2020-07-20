Buy JSW Steel ; target of Rs 242: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel (JSTL)’s FY20 Annual Report highlights the company’s strategy to combat the fallout of COVID-19. JSTL plans to ramp-up exports to 30% of sales (v/s 21% in FY20 and 16% in FY19) to compensate for weak demand in the domestic market. Even in FY20, domestic volumes fell 10.7% YoY, which was partly compensated through higher exports, with overall sales volumes declining 4% YoY. JSTL is planning targeted cost savings, supported by technology and digitalization, to reduce the cost base across areas of operation. Employee costs have already been cut, with FY21 likely to see flat manpower costs despite the new capacity at Dolvi. Capex has also been curtailed, with FY21 planned at INR90b v/s INR102b in FY20. Planned capex of INR487b over FY18–22 is, however, only halfway through and likely to spill over to FY23 and beyond. This is attributed to the company’s current focus being on conserving cash.

Outlook

Although net debt is expected to rise to INR676b in FY22E (from INR639b in FY20), we expect it to decline subsequently as the capex phase ends and invested projects start to generate cash flows. We value JSTL at 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR242/share. Maintain Buy.







