App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 199: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL)’s fourth-quarter result reflects the benefit of higher domestic steel prices. Derived realization improved by 7% QoQ to INR41,289/t, leading to a 45% QoQ increase in EBITDA to INR8,703/t. Rev/EBITDA/Adj PAT declined 20%/33%/32% YoY to INR179b/INR30b/INR104b respectively. - We expect lower coking coal and domestic iron ore prices to cushion the fall in margins due to lower steel prices in FY21E and expect margins to decline 10% YoY in FY21E. Our FY21E/FY22E estimates remain broadly unchanged. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


Although JSTL’s net debt is expected to rise over FY20–22E, we expect net debt to peak in FY22 at INR656b (INR600b in FY20), with net debt to EBITDA of 3.8x. We value JSTL at a 6.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR199/share. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Steel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.