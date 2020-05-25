Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 199: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel (JSTL)’s fourth-quarter result reflects the benefit of higher domestic steel prices. Derived realization improved by 7% QoQ to INR41,289/t, leading to a 45% QoQ increase in EBITDA to INR8,703/t. Rev/EBITDA/Adj PAT declined 20%/33%/32% YoY to INR179b/INR30b/INR104b respectively. - We expect lower coking coal and domestic iron ore prices to cushion the fall in margins due to lower steel prices in FY21E and expect margins to decline 10% YoY in FY21E. Our FY21E/FY22E estimates remain broadly unchanged. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

Although JSTL’s net debt is expected to rise over FY20–22E, we expect net debt to peak in FY22 at INR656b (INR600b in FY20), with net debt to EBITDA of 3.8x. We value JSTL at a 6.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR199/share. Maintain Buy.







