App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 64: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 64 in its research report dated May 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy (JSWE)’s results reflected an improved performance in the S/A business YoY, aided by lower interest costs on account of debt reduction. At a consol level, EBITDA rose 21% in 4QFY20. The acquisition of Kamalanga has been put on hold given the uncertainty surrounding recovery in power demand. While we see prudence in JSWE wanting to hold on to cash in the near term, if growth opportunities do not emerge or dividend payout is not increased, concerns may arise over capital allocation. Although, the recent fall in stock price implies the stock remains attractive. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


However, strong FCF generation would continue, aided by tied-up capacities. ~80% of JSWE’s 4.4GW capacity is under long-term PPAs, which generate strong free cash flows. Furthermore, these tied-up PPAs contribute ~95% to the company’s EBITDA. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR64/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 21, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Buy #JSW Energy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.