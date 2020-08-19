172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jsw-energy-target-of-rs-60-icici-securities-5722981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 60: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated August 01, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy’s (JSWEL) Q1FY21 consolidated revenue declined 25.2% YoY to Rs18bn, while EBITDA stood at Rs7.5bn, down 7.9% YoY, and PAT stood at Rs2.1bn, down 22.3% YoY. On generation front, Barmer and hydro units performed well; however, thermal generation was lower due to dip in merchant sales and group captive offtake but offtake from long-term customers (ex-group captive) improved. Fuel cost remained low due to subdued international coal prices and lower volumes. JSWEL reduced its net debt by Rs4.5bn QoQ, which further aided the decline in its interest cost (down 3.1% QoQ). JSWEL and GMR have mutually agreed to terminate GMR Kamalanga (GKEL) acquisition, but Ind-Barath Utkal acquisition remains under process awaiting NCLT approval. The company maintains its 10GW target in medium term, where incremental addition will majorly come from renewables. Given the low capex outlook in near term, management indicated that cash will be utilised for debt repayments and/or higher dividends.


Outlook


However, we await more clarity on dividend policy as well as inorganic growth initiatives in the near-term. Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs60.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #JSW Energy #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.