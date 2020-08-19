Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 60: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on JSW Energy

JSW Energy’s (JSWEL) Q1FY21 consolidated revenue declined 25.2% YoY to Rs18bn, while EBITDA stood at Rs7.5bn, down 7.9% YoY, and PAT stood at Rs2.1bn, down 22.3% YoY. On generation front, Barmer and hydro units performed well; however, thermal generation was lower due to dip in merchant sales and group captive offtake but offtake from long-term customers (ex-group captive) improved. Fuel cost remained low due to subdued international coal prices and lower volumes. JSWEL reduced its net debt by Rs4.5bn QoQ, which further aided the decline in its interest cost (down 3.1% QoQ). JSWEL and GMR have mutually agreed to terminate GMR Kamalanga (GKEL) acquisition, but Ind-Barath Utkal acquisition remains under process awaiting NCLT approval. The company maintains its 10GW target in medium term, where incremental addition will majorly come from renewables. Given the low capex outlook in near term, management indicated that cash will be utilised for debt repayments and/or higher dividends.

Outlook

However, we await more clarity on dividend policy as well as inorganic growth initiatives in the near-term. Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs60.

