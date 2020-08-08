172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jsw-energy-target-of-rs-58-emkay-global-financial-2-5664641.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 58: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on JSW Energy


Management has terminated the GMR Kamalanga deal as the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted power demand and induced uncertainty over the expected acquisition synergies. Q1FY21 net generation declined 15.9% yoy to 4.9bn units, dragged by a 17.4%/12.6% yoy fall across the thermal/hydro plants. Average realization too fell 10.9% yoy to Rs3.8/unit, while revenues declined 25.2% yoy to Rs18.1bn. EBITDA decline was, however, restricted at 7.9% yoy to Rs7.5bn due to a steep fall in fuel prices (amid lower generation and coal prices) and low O&M expenses. Interest expenses fell 10.9% yoy and PAT declined 7.5% yoy to Rs2.2bn (above our estimate).



Outlook


We maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22 as we had adjusted them after FY20 results, factoring in the fall in power demand amid Covid-19 concerns. We maintain our TP of Rs58 and Buy rating as 90% of its EBITDA comes from the regulated business. The stock is attractively valued at the CMP (0.5x FY22E P/BV, RoE of 8.5%).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #JSW Energy #Recommendations

