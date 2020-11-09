172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jmc-projects-target-of-rs-88-hdfc-securities-6087771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 88: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on JMC Projects


JMC Project (JMC) reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT at Rs 8/0.7/0.1bn, missing our estimates by 10/22/73%. While miss in revenue is attributable to lower labour productivity, EBITDA margin was impacted by adverse job mix, leading to 82% YoY decline in APAT. However, with FY21YTD order inflow of Rs 60.3bn, JMC surpassed its annual guidance of Rs 60bn. Order book now stands at Rs 146bn. Despite the slower-than-expected recovery, we remain constructive on JMC, given (1) healthy order book (~4x FY20 revenue), (2) improved labour availability and (3) comfortable balance sheet (net D/E 0.86x).


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 88. Key risks: (1) delay in restructuring/monetisation of BOT assets and (2) increase in leverage.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #JMC Projects #Recommendations

