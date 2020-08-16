172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jmc-projects-target-of-rs-69-hdfc-securities-2-5708891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 69: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 69 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on JMC Projects


JMC Project’s (JMC) 1QFY21 financial performance has been severely impacted as its order book has a high exposure to the worst-affected urban regions, mainly in the buildings and factories segment (58% of order backlog). With almost a one-month loss due to the lockdown, execution is now gradually ramping up with labour availability improving from 60% to 75% QoQ. Despite weak execution, order intake has been robust at Rs 34.3bn ex-L1 of Rs 17bn (JMC to surpass inflow guidance of Rs 50bn). We expect FY21E to mark new beginnings with (1) likely restructuring of 2 BOT assets (would cut loss funding to Rs 500mn vs. Rs 800mn for FY20) and (2) order accretion from international geographies.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with Rs 69/sh TP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

