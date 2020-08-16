Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 69: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JMC Projects

JMC Project’s (JMC) 1QFY21 financial performance has been severely impacted as its order book has a high exposure to the worst-affected urban regions, mainly in the buildings and factories segment (58% of order backlog). With almost a one-month loss due to the lockdown, execution is now gradually ramping up with labour availability improving from 60% to 75% QoQ. Despite weak execution, order intake has been robust at Rs 34.3bn ex-L1 of Rs 17bn (JMC to surpass inflow guidance of Rs 50bn). We expect FY21E to mark new beginnings with (1) likely restructuring of 2 BOT assets (would cut loss funding to Rs 500mn vs. Rs 800mn for FY20) and (2) order accretion from international geographies.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with Rs 69/sh TP.

