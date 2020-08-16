Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 69: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 69 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on JMC Projects
JMC Project’s (JMC) 1QFY21 financial performance has been severely impacted as its order book has a high exposure to the worst-affected urban regions, mainly in the buildings and factories segment (58% of order backlog). With almost a one-month loss due to the lockdown, execution is now gradually ramping up with labour availability improving from 60% to 75% QoQ. Despite weak execution, order intake has been robust at Rs 34.3bn ex-L1 of Rs 17bn (JMC to surpass inflow guidance of Rs 50bn). We expect FY21E to mark new beginnings with (1) likely restructuring of 2 BOT assets (would cut loss funding to Rs 500mn vs. Rs 800mn for FY20) and (2) order accretion from international geographies.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with Rs 69/sh TP.
