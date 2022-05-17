English
    Buy JMC Projects; target of Rs 148: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on JMC Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on JMC Projects


    Strong order addition, an inspiring pace of execution and efforts to contain BOT-toll bleed are some of the key positives from FY22. The future looks bright: the strong order backlog seems set to pave the way for healthy growth in core operations and operating profitability (a miss in FY22, largely on the BOT-toll ECL provisioning) is already on an uptrend. Success with restructuring/refinancing efforts (underway) combined with the gradually rising average daily collection at the road BOT portfolio would mean funding needs trend down.


    Outlook


    On the strong assurance, bright outlook and benign valuation, we retain our Buy rating. On the stronger-than-expected pace of execution but pruned margins (reflecting inflationary pressures), we raise our FY23e earnings ~6%, and ~7% for FY24. On our revised estimates, the stock (excl. investments) trades at PEs of 5.1x FY24e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #JMC Projects #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.