MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy JMC Projects (India): target of Rs 83: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JMC Projects (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 83 in its research report dated January 06, 2020.

Broker Research
January 07, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on JMC Projects (India)


Road project awarding and construction activities increased during November 2020. Toll project revenues are also rising robustly as reflected in FASTag and NHAI toll collections. Bank credit deployment to roads sector has started improving with a healthy y-o-y rise during September to November which should help execution of ongoing projects and financial closure of new projects. Management expects restructuring and refinancing of BOT road assets to conclude by FY2021-end,while asset divestment is expected to take time.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on JMC Projects with a revised price target of Rs. 83, considering a positive outlook for the sector and favorable valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #JMC Projects (India) #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 7, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.