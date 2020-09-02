172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jm-financial-target-of-rs-114-icici-securities-5789621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JM Financial: target of Rs 114: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JM Financial recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 in its research report dated September 01, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on JM Financial


JM Financial (JMF), over the past decade, has effectively transitioned to a comprehensive corporate finance advisor-cum-provider and is now actively pursuing scaling up the retail pie as well. What distinguishes JMF from other financiers: 1) leveraging sticky relationships with institutional, wealth and corporate clients through diversified albeit niche offerings; 2) differentiated business approach in operating segments; 3) graded and calibrated growth (not chasing size) with low risk tolerance and superior risk-adjusted returns (>3.5%); 4) focus on building optimal blend of principal and flow business, and linear and non-linear revenue streams; and 5) high capitalisation (4x leverage) all through its existence. Weak real estate sentiment and delayed resolution of distressed credit may weigh on earnings in the immediate term (flat in FY21E), partially offset by sustained momentum in IWS (Investment banking, Wealth management & Securities) business.


Outlook


Valuing operating businesses separately, we arrive at an SoTP-based target price of Rs114. Initiate coverage with BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #JM Financial #Recommendations

