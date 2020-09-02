Buy JM Financial: target of Rs 114: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on JM Financial

JM Financial (JMF), over the past decade, has effectively transitioned to a comprehensive corporate finance advisor-cum-provider and is now actively pursuing scaling up the retail pie as well. What distinguishes JMF from other financiers: 1) leveraging sticky relationships with institutional, wealth and corporate clients through diversified albeit niche offerings; 2) differentiated business approach in operating segments; 3) graded and calibrated growth (not chasing size) with low risk tolerance and superior risk-adjusted returns (>3.5%); 4) focus on building optimal blend of principal and flow business, and linear and non-linear revenue streams; and 5) high capitalisation (4x leverage) all through its existence. Weak real estate sentiment and delayed resolution of distressed credit may weigh on earnings in the immediate term (flat in FY21E), partially offset by sustained momentum in IWS (Investment banking, Wealth management & Securities) business.

Outlook

Valuing operating businesses separately, we arrive at an SoTP-based target price of Rs114. Initiate coverage with BUY.

