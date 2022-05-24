Buy JK Tyre and Industries; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries

JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 5.97 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. Q4FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~56%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • Q4FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~54%, OEM ~26%, exports ~20%.



With muted margins in the offering due to elevated commodity costs along with limited b/s de-leveraging due to fresh capex spend we downgrade JKT from BUY to HOLD, await margin recovery before turning decisively positive. Rolling over our valuations, we now value JKT at Rs 120 i.e. 5.75x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (previous target price Rs 170).

