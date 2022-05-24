 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy JK Tyre and Industries; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

May 24, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on JK Tyre and Industries with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyre and Industries

JK Tyre (JKT) is a leading tyre manufacturer with annual capacity pegged at 5.97 lakh MT. It serves various automotive segments via India, Mexico plants with dominance in truck/bus radial (TBR) space domestically. Q4FY22 segment mix – truck/bus ~56%, PCR ~26%, 2-W, 3-W ~4% • Q4FY22 channel mix – aftermarket ~54%, OEM ~26%, exports ~20%.

Outlook

With muted margins in the offering due to elevated commodity costs along with limited b/s de-leveraging due to fresh capex spend we downgrade JKT from BUY to HOLD, await margin recovery before turning decisively positive. Rolling over our valuations, we now value JKT at Rs 120 i.e. 5.75x EV/EBITDA on FY24E basis (previous target price Rs 170).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

May 24, 2022
