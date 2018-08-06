Buy JK Paper with a target Rs 167: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

JK Paper remained under a consolidation phase in last six-month from a price band of Rs 149-128, taking a strong support at Rs 99 levels, and made a robust rebound from this level recently.

It also made a crucial breakout from the moving average of 200-days EMA placed at Rs 131, thus indicating a reversal trend. The scrip also witnessed a

significant volume growth managing to gain about 25 percent on weekly basis.

On the weekly price chart, the scrip registered a solid bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal in trend favoring upward momentum.

Further, the weekly RSI at 60 signaled a buying regime at a current level along with positive cues from MACD suggesting an upward shift.

The scrip is currently holding a resistance at Rs 169 and the immediate support level is placed at Rs 126. We have a buy recommendation for JK Paper which is currently trading at Rs. 151.25

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.