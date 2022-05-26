English
    Buy JK Lakshmi Cements; target of Rs 552: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

    Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cements


    JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is part of JK group mainly focused in North, West and Eastern regions of India with a consolidated capacity of 14MT. We revise our Target to Rs.552 (from Rs.470) upgrade to Buy rating considering the capacity expansion and attractive valuation. Q4FY22 revenue grew by 13%YoY aided by the volume growth of ~7%YoY and realisation growth of 6%YoY. EBITDA margin declined to 18.4% from 20.3%YoY (12.3% QoQ) due to the surge in costs partially offset by higher realisation. JKLC’s subsidiary (UCWL) is expanding its capacity by 2.5MT with a capex of Rs.16.5bn (D/E of 70:30), expected to be commissioned by FY24. Pressure on margins due to the sharp surge in fuel costs will be reduced by price hikes and cost reduction initiatives like Waste Heat Recovery. JKLC currently trades at 7x 1Yr Fwd EV/EBITDA. We value at 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA (3Yr Avg=7x) considering the current input price inflation.



    Outlook


    The stock currently trades at 7x 1Yr Fwd EV/EBITDA. Considering the current input price inflation, we value at 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA (3Yr Avg=7.4x) to arrive at a revised Target of Rs.552 (earlier Rs.470). Upgrade to Buy rating considering the capacity expansion and attractive valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #JK Lakshmi Cements #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 08:35 am
