172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jk-lakshmi-cements-target-of-rs-355-geojit-5749821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cements; target of Rs 355: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated August 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cements


Q1FY21 revenue de-grew by 20.8%YoY due to 18%YoY decline in volumes (Vs industry de-growth of 38%YoY) on account of Covid-19 led disruption in supply chain. EBITDA declined by only 15.6%YoY aided by 110bps improvement in EBITDA margin mainly due to reduction in fuel, freight & other expenses. 10MW Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) by 2QFY22 will bring additional cost savings. Debt repayment of ~Rs200p.a will add to earnings growth. JKLC is likely to announce a brownfield expansion (1.5MT clinker & 2.5MT grinding) with a capex of Rs.12-14bn in the coming quarter which will trigger for next stage of growth. We factor volumes to de-grow by ~7% in FY21 but to grow by 12% in FY22E, expect Revenue/PAT to grow at 2%/6% CAGR over FY20-22E. JKLC currently trades at 6.4x 1Yr Fwd EV/EBITDA. We value at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA (2Yr Avg-8.6x).


Outlook


We upgrade to Buy rating with a revised Target of Rs.355 due to better than expected volumes amid challenges and attractive valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #JK Lakshmi Cements #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.