    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 830: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated September 04, 2023.

    September 05, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

    JKL clarified its intention of seeking shareholders’ approval for making investments, giving loans, providing guarantees in recent AGM, which did not pass through. The said proposal was majorly intended for acquisition. The company remains committed on achieving 30 mtpa cement capacity by 2030 through organic route while keeping an eye on inorganic growth which may exceed its current internal leverage ratios cap. Cement demand grew 10% y-o-y in August followed by muted July and is expected to sustain growth in September. Cement prices in East, North and West inches up in September.

    Outlook

    We retain Buy on JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 830, rolling forward our valuation to September 2025 earnings and considering favourable risk-reward at current valuation.

