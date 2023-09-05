Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 830: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL clarified its intention of seeking shareholders’ approval for making investments, giving loans, providing guarantees in recent AGM, which did not pass through. The said proposal was majorly intended for acquisition. The company remains committed on achieving 30 mtpa cement capacity by 2030 through organic route while keeping an eye on inorganic growth which may exceed its current internal leverage ratios cap. Cement demand grew 10% y-o-y in August followed by muted July and is expected to sustain growth in September. Cement prices in East, North and West inches up in September.

Outlook

We retain Buy on JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 830, rolling forward our valuation to September 2025 earnings and considering favourable risk-reward at current valuation.

