English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 770: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

    JKL reported a miss on standalone operational performance for Q1FY2024, led by lower-than-estimated volume growth and higher opex per tonne. Regional sales mix marred performance. The company retains 19% y-o-y consolidated volume growth for FY2024 despite weak Q1. Target of Rs. 1,000 EBITDA/tonne in 18 months to stay. Debt raising plans of Rs. 2500 crore to fund organic/inorganic growth may increase leverage in the near term. UCW expansion is on track. The target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 remains intact.

    Outlook

    We retain Buy on JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 770, factoring downwardly revised estimates and considering favourable risk-reward post a recent stock correction.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    JK Lakshmi Cement - 30 -07 - 2023 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:26 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!