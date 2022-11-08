 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Nov 08, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL reported better-than-expected operational profitability for Q2FY2023 led by higher-than-expected realisations while volumes remained flat y-o-y. The company continues to focus on better geographic sales mix, improving blending and trade mix along with increasing the share of renewable energy power usage to improve operational profitability going ahead. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain largely on track barring a few months delay. Target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 through brownfield and greenfield expansions.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 750 rolling forward our valuation multiple to September 2024 earnings and considering a favourable valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

JK Lakshmi Cement - 05-11-2022 - khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 8, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.