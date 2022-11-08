English
    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 08, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    JKL reported better-than-expected operational profitability for Q2FY2023 led by higher-than-expected realisations while volumes remained flat y-o-y. The company continues to focus on better geographic sales mix, improving blending and trade mix along with increasing the share of renewable energy power usage to improve operational profitability going ahead. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain largely on track barring a few months delay. Target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 through brownfield and greenfield expansions.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 750 rolling forward our valuation multiple to September 2024 earnings and considering a favourable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 11:21 am