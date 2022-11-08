Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL reported better-than-expected operational profitability for Q2FY2023 led by higher-than-expected realisations while volumes remained flat y-o-y. The company continues to focus on better geographic sales mix, improving blending and trade mix along with increasing the share of renewable energy power usage to improve operational profitability going ahead. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain largely on track barring a few months delay. Target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 through brownfield and greenfield expansions.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 750 rolling forward our valuation multiple to September 2024 earnings and considering a favourable valuation.

