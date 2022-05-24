Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 661: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

Strong volume growth and operating efficiencies led to JK Lakshmi’s reported best quarterly performance. WHRS savings, a solar power plant (to be set up), greater share of alternative fuel, etc., would help contain high costs. With capacity expansion at its subsidiary, standalone volume growth would come from the improving blended mix and higher capacity utilisation.



Outlook

We retain our Buy call, with a TP of Rs661 (Rs727 earlier).

