    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 661: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 661 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    Anand Rathi's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    Strong volume growth and operating efficiencies led to JK Lakshmi’s reported best quarterly performance. WHRS savings, a solar power plant (to be set up), greater share of alternative fuel, etc., would help contain high costs. With capacity expansion at its subsidiary, standalone volume growth would come from the improving blended mix and higher capacity utilisation.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy call, with a TP of Rs661 (Rs727 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:54 pm
