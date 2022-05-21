Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL reported a strong beat on operational parameters for Q4FY2022 led by higher-than-expected volume growth along with reduction in cost of production. Management expects further improvement in operational profitability going ahead led by operational efficiencies provided energy costs do not play a major spoilsport. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain on track for FY2024 end commissioning and would provide next leg of growth from FY2025.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 600 lowering valuations multiple to factor in near term energy-related uncertainties and considering favourable valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More