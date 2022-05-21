English
    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 21, 2022
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    JKL reported a strong beat on operational parameters for Q4FY2022 led by higher-than-expected volume growth along with reduction in cost of production. Management expects further improvement in operational profitability going ahead led by operational efficiencies provided energy costs do not play a major spoilsport. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain on track for FY2024 end commissioning and would provide next leg of growth from FY2025.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 600 lowering valuations multiple to factor in near term energy-related uncertainties and considering favourable valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 21, 2022
