    Buy JK Lakshmi Cement ; target of Rs 560: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


    JKL reported better-than-expected standalone revenues while EBITDA/tonne stayed in-line. Net earnings lagged estimates. Change in reporting of clinker purchase from UCW led to optically lower volumes and higher realisations & costs. The company witnessed change at the helm with the appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar Jain as CEO and retiring of couple of directors w.e.f. August 1, 2022. UCW expansion at Rs. 1650 crore capex remain on track for FY2024 end commissioning. Target to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030 through brownfield and greenfield expansions.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 560 led by downward revision in estimates and considering favourable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

