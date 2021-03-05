English
Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 525: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated March 04, 2021.

March 05, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


Average cement prices in the West and North (together ~75% of sales mix) in Q4FY2021 till date are up 3.7% and 2.0% versus Q4FY2020. Prices in the East rose sharply by 7.4% m-o-m in March 2021 leading to positive q-o-q growth for Q4. We expect JKL to benefit from strong non-trade demand environment in North and West and sustained healthy trade demand in East. Company to raise equity at UCW level through a rights issue for its Rs. 1,500 crore expansion plan, which is expected to ease clinker and capacity constraints.



Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 525 given attractive valuations and healthy net earnings estimates over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:36 pm

