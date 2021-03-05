Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 525: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

Average cement prices in the West and North (together ~75% of sales mix) in Q4FY2021 till date are up 3.7% and 2.0% versus Q4FY2020. Prices in the East rose sharply by 7.4% m-o-m in March 2021 leading to positive q-o-q growth for Q4. We expect JKL to benefit from strong non-trade demand environment in North and West and sustained healthy trade demand in East. Company to raise equity at UCW level through a rights issue for its Rs. 1,500 crore expansion plan, which is expected to ease clinker and capacity constraints.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 525 given attractive valuations and healthy net earnings estimates over FY2021E-FY2023E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More