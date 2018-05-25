Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 510: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi reported a revenue growth of 11% primarily on 14% higher realisation. Cement volume growth was muted at +2% YoY (-2.5% growth incorporating clinker sales). Realisations rose 14% YoY (sequential growth of 1%). Capacity utilisation during the quarter was 83%. Management consciously reduced cement sales on account of subdued prices inNorth. EBITDA/t at INR 454/t grew 45% on higher realisations partially offset by cost escalations. Company is realising a benefit of INR100/t from WHR and expects to realize INR70-80/t from CPP (expected to be commissioned by 3QFY19) in its eastern operations. East clinker capacity could be a bottleneck in near term.

Outlook

We continue to value the stock at 10x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 510 (Mar’19). Maintain BUY.

