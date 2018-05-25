App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 510: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi reported a revenue growth of 11% primarily on 14% higher realisation. Cement volume growth was muted at +2% YoY (-2.5% growth incorporating clinker sales). Realisations rose 14% YoY (sequential growth of 1%). Capacity utilisation during the quarter was 83%. Management consciously reduced cement sales on account of subdued prices inNorth. EBITDA/t at INR 454/t grew 45% on higher realisations partially offset by cost escalations. Company is realising a benefit of INR100/t from WHR and expects to realize INR70-80/t from CPP (expected to be commissioned by 3QFY19) in its eastern operations. East clinker capacity could be a bottleneck in near term.


Outlook


We continue to value the stock at 10x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 510 (Mar’19). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

