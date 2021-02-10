MARKET NEWS

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 460: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


In 3QFY21, JKLC’s standalone revenue/EBITDA/APAT firmed up 19/26/108% YoY to INR 11.93/1.92/1.02bn respectively, buoyed by strong volume growth, stable realisation, and lower interest and tax outgo. Both standalone and consolidated unitary EBITDA rose ~10% each to INR 712/MT and INR 815/MT respectively.


Outlook


We continue to like JKLC for its continued deleveraging and asset sweating. We maintain our earnings estimates and BUY rating, with revised SOTP-based target price of INR 460/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:50 pm

