Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 460: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

In 3QFY21, JKLC’s standalone revenue/EBITDA/APAT firmed up 19/26/108% YoY to INR 11.93/1.92/1.02bn respectively, buoyed by strong volume growth, stable realisation, and lower interest and tax outgo. Both standalone and consolidated unitary EBITDA rose ~10% each to INR 712/MT and INR 815/MT respectively.

Outlook

We continue to like JKLC for its continued deleveraging and asset sweating. We maintain our earnings estimates and BUY rating, with revised SOTP-based target price of INR 460/sh.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.