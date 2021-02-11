Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 453: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

Driven by healthy demand in its operating region, low cost pet-coke inventory and higher y/y realisations, JK Lakshmi reported a good Q3. Financial closure for capex at the subsidiary is expected by Q1 FY22 and de-bottlenecking by end-FY21. Rising costs may hurt its operating performance; delevering and the WHRS expansion, however, will be positives.

Outlook

We retain our Buy call, with a target of Rs.453 (Rs.388 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.