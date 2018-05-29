Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 451: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKLC posted a revenue growth of 11.2% YoY in 4QFY18 to INR 9bn aided by higher realisation. Net realization grew by 13.8% YoY to INR 4,019/ton aided by better pricing in Gujarat and Eastern region. However, sales volume declined by 2.3% YoY to 2.23MT as the company opted to reduce volume in North Indian non-trade segment to protect margins. Management indicated that non-trade prices in some areas were lower than operational cost forcing them to cut volumes. Trade sales were also impacted by sand mining issues in Rajasthan. JKLC’s EBITDA rose by 41.5% YoY to INR 1bn. EBITDA per ton for the quarter rose 45.1% YoY to INR 454/ton. PAT grew by 62.3% YoY in 4QFY18 to INR 338mn on a low base. Average difference in realisation between Northern and Eastern regions is at ~ INR 200/ton due to lower prices in Chattisgarh, which constitutes a higher proportion of sales. Total cost per ton increased 10.8% YoY to INR 3,565/ton due to higher Power & Fuel, freight and employee expenses. Power & fuel costs increased 18%YoY to INR 972/ton due to higher pet coke prices and ban on usage of pet coke in captive plants. Freight costs increased 15.3%YoY at INR 1065/ton due to increase in diesel price. Other expenses per ton increased by 4.3% YoY to INR 622/ton. However, Raw Material costs fell by 16.8%YoY to INR 623/ton.

Outlook

Going ahead, JKLC's earnings growth is expected to be driven by (i) Commissioning of new capacities (ii) better realization & improvement in margins on the back of cost saving initiatives and (iii) Healthy demand (mainly led by an increase in infrastructure spending and affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna). At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 13.1X on FY19E and 9.7X on FY20E. We assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10X FY20E to arrive at a target price of INR 451 with a BUY rating.

