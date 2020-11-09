Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 435: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

During 2QFY21, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported strong 16% volume growth, riding on strong regional demand. Along with lower opex, this drove standalone revenue/EBITDA/APAT to grow 12/26/76% to Rs 10.45/1.87/0.81bn respectively. Robust 2Q and working capital compression aided 33% net debt reduction vs Mar’20.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with an SOTPbased target price of Rs 435/share. We like JKLC for its large exposure to the lucrative north/central markets and cost stabilisation in its east operations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.