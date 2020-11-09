172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jk-lakshmi-cement-target-of-rs-435-hdfc-securities-6087801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 435: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


During 2QFY21, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported strong 16% volume growth, riding on strong regional demand. Along with lower opex, this drove standalone revenue/EBITDA/APAT to grow 12/26/76% to Rs 10.45/1.87/0.81bn respectively. Robust 2Q and working capital compression aided 33% net debt reduction vs Mar’20.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with an SOTPbased target price of Rs 435/share. We like JKLC for its large exposure to the lucrative north/central markets and cost stabilisation in its east operations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

