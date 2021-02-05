Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported Q3FY21 EBITDA in line with our estimates. While, it beat consensus estimates (CE) by 15%. Strong profitability in North and Gujarat region helped to contain the weakness in Eastern region (30% of total volumes). Tight demand-supply market conditions would help sustain margins in North and Gujarat regions. East region would witness flooding of capacity addition over next couple of years. However, we do not expect further deterioration in region’s margins due to unsustainable RoEs and industry consolidation. Commissioning of CPP, WHR and split grinding unit at Odisha further boosted the cost competitiveness of its East operations.

Outlook

We remain positive on JKLC on back of strong outlook on its North and Gujarat markets, comfortable B/S and attractive valuations. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs425, EV/EBITDA of 6x FY23e EBITDA.

