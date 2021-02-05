MARKET NEWS

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) reported Q3FY21 EBITDA in line with our estimates. While, it beat consensus estimates (CE) by 15%. Strong profitability in North and Gujarat region helped to contain the weakness in Eastern region (30% of total volumes). Tight demand-supply market conditions would help sustain margins in North and Gujarat regions. East region would witness flooding of capacity addition over next couple of years. However, we do not expect further deterioration in region’s margins due to unsustainable RoEs and industry consolidation. Commissioning of CPP, WHR and split grinding unit at Odisha further boosted the cost competitiveness of its East operations.


Outlook


We remain positive on JKLC on back of strong outlook on its North and Gujarat markets, comfortable B/S and attractive valuations. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs425, EV/EBITDA of 6x FY23e EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:56 pm

