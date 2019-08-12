Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi reported a mixed set of numbers. The company reported revenue growth of 12.8% to Rs 1,041.9 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 947.8 crore). This was driven by realisations growing 10.7% YoY to Rs 4472/t and partly by volumes (inclusive of clinker sales) that increased 2% YoY to 2.33 MT (above I-direct estimate of 2.19 MT). EBITDA was in line with I-direct estimates at ~Rs 170 crore, growing 81% YoY. Higher other expenses due to consulting fees being paid kept EBITDA growth lower. Hence, EBITDA margins missed our estimates, expanding 613 bps to 16.3% (I-direct estimate of 18%). EBITDA/t also remained below I-direct estimate at ~Rs 730/t, increasing 77% YoY. Also, the company has impaired its conveyor belt project by ~Rs 30 crore, keeping reported PAT at ~Rs 39.4 crore (up 186% YoY). Adjusted for the above, PAT came in at Rs 69.5 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 68.5 crore). The 20 MW TPP at Durg has been commissioned. Significant benefits from this would start flowing from FY21E.

Outlook

However, we cannot ignore capacity constraint issues, which could hinder growth, going ahead. Thus, we reduce the target multiples valuing JK Lakshmi at 8x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 425/share. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

