App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 418: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 418 in its research report dated June 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is part of JK group mainly focused in North, West and Eastern regions of India with a consolidated capacity of 12.5MT.Q4FY18 revenue growth was healthy at 11% YoY supported by higher realisation (14% YoY) while volumes witnessed de-growth of 2.5% YoY. Total cost/Ton increased by 10.5%YoY largely due to surge in pet coke & diesel prices, but offset by higher realisation and lower RM cost.

Outlook

We roll over to FY20E but downgrade our valuation considering higher cost pressure on margins. We value JKLC at EV/EBITDA of 9.5x for standalone and 8.5x for UCWL subsidiary to arrive at a Target Price of Rs418.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.