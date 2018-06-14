Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 418: Geojit

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is part of JK group mainly focused in North, West and Eastern regions of India with a consolidated capacity of 12.5MT.Q4FY18 revenue growth was healthy at 11% YoY supported by higher realisation (14% YoY) while volumes witnessed de-growth of 2.5% YoY. Total cost/Ton increased by 10.5%YoY largely due to surge in pet coke & diesel prices, but offset by higher realisation and lower RM cost.

Outlook

We roll over to FY20E but downgrade our valuation considering higher cost pressure on margins. We value JKLC at EV/EBITDA of 9.5x for standalone and 8.5x for UCWL subsidiary to arrive at a Target Price of Rs418.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.