Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: Target Of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 20, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 01:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on JK Lakshmi Cement


JKL has seen a sharp run-up of ~18% over a fortnight, led by strong outperformance in Q2FY2021 and favourable demand-supply dynamics emerging in its key regional markets viz. North and West. Average cement prices in West and North (together ~75% of sales mix) in October-November 2020 are up ~7% versus Q3FY2020. Cement prices are expected to rise further with the festive season nearing its end and onset of peak construction activities. The company’s expansion at UCWL would ease clinker and capacity constraints, providing the next leg of growth. Scheduled debt repayment and incremental debt for capex is expected to contain debt levels over the next two years.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 410, given its attractive valuation and healthy net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
