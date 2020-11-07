172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-jk-lakshmi-cement-target-of-rs-393-dolat-capital-market-6084541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 393: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 393 in its research report dated November 07, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


KLC posted 11.7%/ 25.6%/ 75.4% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs10.4 bn/ Rs1.9 bn/ Rs806 mn in Q2FY21 led by 15.8% YoY growth in volumes partially offset by decline in realization by 3.5% YoY (+1.1% QoQ). We expect 4.4%/ 4.4%/ 5.3% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 1.9%/ 4.4%/ 4.2% volume growth and -0.5%/ 2.0%/ 1.0% cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT estimate by 11.1%/ 12.6%/ 30.2% for FY21E considering H1FY21 results. However, we broadly maintain our FY22E estimates and introduce FY23E. JKLC has announced 2.5 mtpa including 1.5 mtpa clinker (to be commissioned in Q3FY24E) greenfield expansion with a capex of Rs14 bn to be done at its subsidiary UCWL to capture growth in demand.



Outlook


We have assumed the same capex of UCWL (to be completed in FY24E) in standalone numbers. Considering, strong performance on volume front in Q2FY21 and strong guidance given by management for FY21E, we upgrade to Buy with a revised SOTP of Rs393 based on (6.5x standalone Sep’22E EV/EBITDA, 50% of FY23E Capital WIP and JKLC’s 72.5% stake in Udaipur Cement Works at 30% holding discount).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations

