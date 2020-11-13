PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 388: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


Good rural demand pushed up JK Lakshmi’s Q2 volumes 16% y/y, recouping most of the Q1 volume drop. The company announced its long-awaited 2.5m-ton capacity expansion in the North, though at UCW due to logistics benefits and limestone available there. We believe cost and price pressures in coming quarter, however, will be offset by higher volumes. Delevering and the WHRS expansion will be positives.


Outlook


We retain our Buy call, with a target of Rs388 (Rs370 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #JK Lakshmi #Recommendations

