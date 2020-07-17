Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL has trebled consolidated capacities over the past decade, limiting leverage, growing earnings at a healthy pace. Company will focus to further de-leverage balance sheet; it awaits improvement in macros to further expand capacities. Healthy balance sheet, efficient operations, favourable regional operations and attractive valuation make us positive on stock.

Outlook

Initiate coverage on JK Lakshmi Cement (JKL) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 372.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.