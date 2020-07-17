App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated July 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JKL has trebled consolidated capacities over the past decade, limiting leverage, growing earnings at a healthy pace. Company will focus to further de-leverage balance sheet; it awaits improvement in macros to further expand capacities. Healthy balance sheet, efficient operations, favourable regional operations and attractive valuation make us positive on stock.


Outlook


Initiate coverage on JK Lakshmi Cement (JKL) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 372.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan

