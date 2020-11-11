Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on JK Lakshmi Cement

JKL reported strong outperformance for Q2FY2021 led by higher-than-expected volume offtake along with lower opex/tone. EBITDA/tone rise 8.5% to Rs. 783 which was higher than estimate. Generated strong operated cash flows and cash balance during H1. Standalone and consolidated net debt/equity reduces during H1. The company has announced an 1.5mtpa additional clinker unit with WHRS and 2.5mtpa grinding unit at Udaipur at a capex of Rs. 1400 crores (~75USD/tone), to ease its clinker and capacity constraints.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with an unchanged PT of Rs. 372 given its attractive valuation and healthy net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.

