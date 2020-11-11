PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement: target of Rs 372: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on JK Lakshmi Cement


JKL reported strong outperformance for Q2FY2021 led by higher-than-expected volume offtake along with lower opex/tone. EBITDA/tone rise 8.5% to Rs. 783 which was higher than estimate. Generated strong operated cash flows and cash balance during H1. Standalone and consolidated net debt/equity reduces during H1. The company has announced an 1.5mtpa additional clinker unit with WHRS and 2.5mtpa grinding unit at Udaipur at a capex of Rs. 1400 crores (~75USD/tone), to ease its clinker and capacity constraints.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with an unchanged PT of Rs. 372 given its attractive valuation and healthy net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan

